Winnipeg police arrest 2 people accused of opening valves that flooded headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people it accuses of opening valves that caused significant flooding inside its downtown headquarters over the weekend.

Police say the pair opened several emergency water supply valves on Saturday evening in the upper stairwells of an office tower at 266 Graham Ave., which adjoins their headquarters on Smith Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Within minutes, police say water filled the stairwells of the tower, which flooded some areas of police headquarters.

Damage from the flooding was extensive, police say, and will take time to fully evaluate.

Police say they initially thought there was a burst pipe, but soon identified two suspects who were later located not far away.

A 51-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman are both facing multiple charges of mischief over $5,000 and were released on undertakings.