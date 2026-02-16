Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 people accused of opening valves that flooded headquarters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 arrested after flooding at Winnipeg Police Hq.'
2 arrested after flooding at Winnipeg Police Hq.
WATCH: 2 arrested after flooding at Winnipeg Police Hq.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people it accuses of opening valves that caused significant flooding inside its downtown headquarters over the weekend.

Police say the pair opened several emergency water supply valves on Saturday evening in the upper stairwells of an office tower at 266 Graham Ave., which adjoins their headquarters on Smith Street.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Within minutes, police say water filled the stairwells of the tower, which flooded some areas of police headquarters.

Damage from the flooding was extensive, police say, and will take time to fully evaluate.

Trending Now

Police say they initially thought there was a burst pipe, but soon identified two suspects who were later located not far away.

A 51-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman are both facing multiple charges of mischief over $5,000 and were released on undertakings.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices