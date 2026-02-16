Here’s the latest on Day 10 of the Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s Day 9 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada has won its ninth medal with a gold in men’s dual moguls.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

6:50 a.m.

Speedskater Courtney Sarault finished second in the women’s 1,000-metre final on Monday, securing the fourth silver medal for Canada at the Milan Cortina Games.

The 25-year-old from Moncton snagged her second individual medal this Olympics after a tight-fought race with the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer.

Sarault won a bronze on Thursday after a big comeback in in the women’s 500 metres, which Velzeboer also won.

—

6:30 a.m.

Canada will fight for a podium spot in the men’s 5,000-metre speedskating relay after beating Italy and China in the semifinals.

William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Félix Roussel secured their team’s spot following a dramatic race that saw several falls during one exchange.

Italy, South Korea and the Netherlands will join Canada to compete for the top spot in the finals.

—

5:45 a.m.

Canada’s Rachel Homan ended a three-game losing skid in curling with a 10-5 victory over China.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored four points in the fourth end and tacked on three more in the sixth.

The Canadians improved to 2-3 in round-robin play at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. China fell to 2-3.

Homan will look to even her round-robin record in the evening session against Japan at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

—

5:30 a.m.

Canadian short-track star William Dandjinou is through to the quarterfinal in men’s 500-metre speedskating at the Milan Cortina Games, along with fellow Canadians Steven Dubois and Maxime Laoun.

Dandjinou pulled ahead for an easy win after the three competitors in his heat went down in a crash.

The 24-year-old Montreal native arrived at the Games as the world’s top-ranked skater and a favourite for multiple gold medals.

Two events into his individual program, he is still searching for a podium finish. Dandjinou finished fifth Saturday in a chaotic men’s 1,500-metre final marked by heavy contact and constant position changes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.