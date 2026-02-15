Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP still searching for man who escaped Shediac prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 4:35 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Todd John Lewis who escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac Friday Feb. 13, 2026, seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
New Brunswick RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Todd John Lewis who escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac Friday Feb. 13, 2026, seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
New Brunswick police are looking for an escapee from a prison in Shediac.

The RCMP say a 35-year-old man escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre on Friday, allegedly by jumping over a fence.

At the time, police issued an alert to residents in the area warning them not to pick up hitchhikers and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

RCMP say Todd John Lewis was previously charged with weapons-related offences and that the public should not approach him if spotted.

He’s described as blond and blue-eyed, standing 5’7” and weighing 146 pounds.

Police say they are still looking for Lewis, and believe he may be in the greater Moncton area.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

