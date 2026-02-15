N.B. RCMP still searching for man who escaped Shediac prison

New Brunswick police are looking for an escapee from a prison in Shediac.
The RCMP say a 35-year-old man escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre on Friday, allegedly by jumping over a fence.
At the time, police issued an alert to residents in the area warning them not to pick up hitchhikers and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.
RCMP say Todd John Lewis was previously charged with weapons-related offences and that the public should not approach him if spotted.
He’s described as blond and blue-eyed, standing 5’7” and weighing 146 pounds.
Police say they are still looking for Lewis, and believe he may be in the greater Moncton area.
