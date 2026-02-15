Menu

Sports

Canada exits team snowboard cross in quarterfinal

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 9:09 am
2 min read
Canada's Eliot Grondin, left, and Austria's Jakob Dusek competes in the mixed snowboard cross team event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canada's Eliot Grondin, left, and Austria's Jakob Dusek competes in the mixed snowboard cross team event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
LIVIGNO – Canada’s bid to return to the podium in mixed team snowboard cross ended quickly Sunday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Éliot Grondin and Audrey McManiman failed to advance after placing fourth in their quarterfinal. Britain 1 and Australia 2 finished 1-2 to move on to the semifinals with Austria 1 in third.

Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine teamed up to win bronze in the first Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event four years ago in Beijing.

Britain 1, featuring Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale, won gold this time round, overtaking France 2. Italy 1 took silver with the French settling for bronze.

Sixteen teams competed in a knockout format, culminating in a four-team big final to decide the medals.

The men raced first with the time gaps at the finish carried over to the women’s leg, which started in a staggered format based on those differences. The first woman across the line secured victory for her team.

Grondin, who won silver in the men’s snowboard cross event for the second games in a row, won his half of the team heat, edging Austria by five one-hundredths of a second. Britain and Australia were 1.09 and 1.46 seconds, respectively, behind the 24-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que.

McManiman started well and led for a stretch but got boxed out at one point as the field tightened up. She lost speed and position.

The 31-year-old from St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., finished 17th in the women’s snowboard cross competition. McManiman, who was 11th four years in Beijing, has undergone three knee reconstructions during her career.

The 1,110-metre course at Livigno Snow Park featured a vertical drop of 154 metres.

The other two Canadian women’s snowboard cross competitors were unable to take part in these games.

O’Dine, a 28-year-old from Prince George, B.C., fractured a bone in her ankle during a fall in training Feb. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

The COC announced Feb. 2 that Tess Critchlow was also withdrawing due to injury. The 30-year-old from Big White, B.C., who had undergone knee surgery in September, was ninth in Pyeongchang in 2018 and sixth four years ago in Beijing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

