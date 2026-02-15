Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

McMorris cruises into Olympic slopestyle final

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 7:39 am
2 min read
Canada's Mark McMorris competes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr). View image in full screen
Canada's Mark McMorris competes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

LIVIGNO – Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, bouncing back from a nasty crash in big air training, qualified in style Sunday for the slopestyle final at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The men’s qualifying featured 30 riders with the top 12 advancing to the final. They were scored on the best of their two runs.

McMorris delivered two quality efforts, with his first score of 81.81 good enough for third place after the two runs.

The 32-year-old from Regina was cleared to compete Thursday after his Feb. 4 big air crash left him with a concussion, pelvic bone bruising and stained abdominal muscles. He won bronze medals in each of his three previous trips to the games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
Story continues below advertisement

Cameron Spalding, a 20-year-old from Havelock, Ont., also advanced to the final, qualifying fifth with a second-run score of 78.76 after falling on his first run.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

New Zealand’s Dane Menzies topped qualifying at 86.06. Born in Calgary to a Canadian mother and New Zealand father, he grew up in Canmore, Alta., training at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park, but is now based out of Wānaka, New Zealand.

Trending Now

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland, who overtook McMorris with his second round, qualified second at 81.86.

There was heartbreak for Canadian Eli Bouchard, an 18-year-old from Lac-Beauport, Que., whose second run score of 69.51 briefly put him into 12th place. He finished 13th, just 12 one-hundredths of a point out of a place in the final.

Francis Jobin, a 27-year-old from Lac-Beauport who was competing with a shoulder brace after dislocating his shoulder in his final training run before the big air competition, fell twice and finished 29th at 17.80

Qualifying was shifted to Sunday from Monday because of the threat of poor weather. The women’s medals will be decided Tuesday and the men’s Wednesday.

The 650-metre slopestyle course at Livigno Snow Park, which featured a vertical drop of 165 metres, features rail and jumps with riders judged on the breadth, originality, and quality of their tricks.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices