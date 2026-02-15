Menu

Sports

Kingsbury wins gold in men’s dual moguls

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 6:18 am
1 min read
Mikael Kingsbury from Deux-Montagnes, Que., holds up four fingers as he celebrates silver in the men's moguls at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Kingsbury has won four Olympic medals becoming the first male freestyle skier to do so. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Mikael Kingsbury from Deux-Montagnes, Que., holds up four fingers as he celebrates silver in the men's moguls at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Kingsbury has won four Olympic medals becoming the first male freestyle skier to do so. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
LIVIGNO – Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury has won Canada’s first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

It’s the fifth Olympic medal for the 33-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., who topped the field in men’s dual moguls.

Kingsbury defeated Japan’s Ikuma Horishima 31-4 in the final round of the event, which was making its Olympic debut. Australia’s Matt Graham won bronze at the event.

Kingsbury pumped his fist as he stepped on the podium, and later tapped his gold medal against the maple leaf logo on his jacket, over his heart.

He had to settle for silver on Thursday after losing a tiebreaker to Cooper Woods of Australia in traditional moguls.

Unlike the individuals event, the dual moguls competition sees skiers race each other down the mountain, with the one receiving a better score from judges advancing.

Kingsbury, who was one of Canada’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Games, also won an Olympic gold medal in individual moguls at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

His overall medal tally now includes two gold and three silver.

He is the most decorated freestyle skier in history with 100 career World Cup wins.

He has said the Milan Cortina Winter Games would likely be his final Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

