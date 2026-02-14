Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Ghost of James
    February 14, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    Who decided an 11 year old boy is now a girl? Charge the doctors, teachers, or councillor responsible for the deaths

  2. lee smith
    February 14, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    well, “machine” are you happy with what you have created?

  3. Anonymous
    February 14, 2026 at 4:13 pm

    I CANNOT imagine the children being returned to that!!

  4. Anonymous
    February 14, 2026 at 4:06 pm

    Seems like a right move. Returning to the place of such horrific crime is going to reopen the traumatic experience over and over. The portable classrooms will help, at least temporarily.
    As for the building, sadly, it will be in need of “upgrades” such as metal detectors or airport scanner wands. It’s an awful thing but this is the reality, we have hormone disrupted trans mentals taking their hate on the kids.

  5. Joe
    February 14, 2026 at 4:01 pm

    The community is devastated emotionally, may as well f * c k them up financially as well eh? Weak

  6. THA
    February 14, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    Be a shame to leave a school sittng empty, what about an armed guard on the grounds for awhile

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tumbler Ridge students won’t ‘return to current school site’ after mass shooting

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 14, 2026 3:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '“Post-apocalyptic feel”: B.C. Conservative says Tumbler Ridge vigil helped release community’s grief'
“Post-apocalyptic feel”: B.C. Conservative says Tumbler Ridge vigil helped release community’s grief
WATCH:"Post-apocalyptic feel": B.C. Conservative says Tumbler Ridge vigil helped release community's grief.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Students in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will not be returning to their current high school following last week’s deadly mass shooting, the local school district said in a release.

In a letter to families dated Feb. 13, School District No. 59 (Peace River South) said future plans will prioritize student safety and well-being, adding the existing school site will not reopen.

“As we create our plans, the expectation is that we will not be returning to the current high school site,” superintendent Christy Fennell wrote.

Larry Neufeld, BC Conservative MLA for Peace River South, said the prospect of students returning to the building has been a major concern within the community.

“How can you imagine a paint job and a mural and then asking children to go back into that place? I can’t imagine,” Neufeld said in an interview with Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“As an adult, I would not want to go into that location. Children should not be forced into that situation.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Neufeld said provincial leaders have assured him students will not be required to return to the existing school.

“There will be portables brought in, there will be other accommodations made, but students won’t be forced back into that building.”

The district said supports for students and families remain available at the community recreation centre, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We know some families will want the stability of school routines, while others may not feel ready,” Fennell wrote.

“We will share plans over the next week that prioritizes emotional and physical safety through a trauma informed lens,” the statement further read.

The decision follows the Feb. 10 shooting in Tumbler Ridge, where a teen killed eight people. Police have identified the suspect as Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who also died.

Trending Now

In the days since the tragedy in the small northeastern British Columbia community, recent memorials and vigils have taken place to honour the victims.

Nuefeld told Global News that the recent memorials and gatherings have provided an important space for grief and connection. “People went from being zombies to… allowing their emotions to be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

Friday night’s vigil brought many mourners together, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and opposition leader Pierre Polliviere.

“I’ve been in politics for about 16 months, and there is often a performative component to it, but what you saw yesterday was real,” Neufeld said.

BC RCMP say investigators and forensic teams continue to process the school and a nearby residence connected to the shooting.

Autopsies are expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

More than 80 students, educators and first responders have been interviewed so far, with additional witness interviews ongoing, as the investigation progresses.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices