Tumbler Ridge students won’t ‘return to current school site’ after mass shooting

Students in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., will not be returning to their current high school following last week’s deadly mass shooting, the local school district said in a release.

In a letter to families dated Feb. 13, School District No. 59 (Peace River South) said future plans will prioritize student safety and well-being, adding the existing school site will not reopen.

“As we create our plans, the expectation is that we will not be returning to the current high school site,” superintendent Christy Fennell wrote.

Larry Neufeld, BC Conservative MLA for Peace River South, said the prospect of students returning to the building has been a major concern within the community.

“How can you imagine a paint job and a mural and then asking children to go back into that place? I can’t imagine,” Neufeld said in an interview with Global News.

“As an adult, I would not want to go into that location. Children should not be forced into that situation.”

Neufeld said provincial leaders have assured him students will not be required to return to the existing school.

“There will be portables brought in, there will be other accommodations made, but students won’t be forced back into that building.”

The district said supports for students and families remain available at the community recreation centre, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We know some families will want the stability of school routines, while others may not feel ready,” Fennell wrote.

“We will share plans over the next week that prioritizes emotional and physical safety through a trauma informed lens,” the statement further read.

The decision follows the Feb. 10 shooting in Tumbler Ridge, where a teen killed eight people. Police have identified the suspect as Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who also died.

In the days since the tragedy in the small northeastern British Columbia community, recent memorials and vigils have taken place to honour the victims.

Nuefeld told Global News that the recent memorials and gatherings have provided an important space for grief and connection. “People went from being zombies to… allowing their emotions to be released.”

Friday night’s vigil brought many mourners together, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and opposition leader Pierre Polliviere.

“I’ve been in politics for about 16 months, and there is often a performative component to it, but what you saw yesterday was real,” Neufeld said.

BC RCMP say investigators and forensic teams continue to process the school and a nearby residence connected to the shooting.

Autopsies are expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

More than 80 students, educators and first responders have been interviewed so far, with additional witness interviews ongoing, as the investigation progresses.