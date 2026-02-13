Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 13, 2026:

“That’s a good young team, strong scrubbing. They make a lot of shots with the broom, like a lot of young teams do nowadays. We knew they were going to be excited to play us, Team Canada. We did a good job sort of silencing their US fans today, and just really out-curling them from lead to skip.”

— Team Canada curling skip Brad Jacobs, after his team’s 6-3 win over the United States

“For sure, I don’t like the number beside my name today. But I know I still have something to celebrate. It’s the whole past four years I have to celebrate with my family right now here in Italy.”

— Canadian snowboarder Audrey McManiman, on missing the quarterfinals in the women’s snowboard cross event

“It did hurt, still hurts, but it’s part of it. That’s why we have a team here. Unbelievable physio and docs have been helping me.”

— Canadian women’s hockey captain Marie-Philp Poulin on the injury that has that kept her out of the country’s last two games at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

“Obviously, we wanted to win that game. But, you know, there’s lots of games left and just take the lessons from that game.”

— Canada’s Rachel Homan, on her team’s 9-8 loss to the United States in round robin play.

“It’s been a really long career. I had a lot of beautiful moments and this was another beautiful moment in a different way. Maybe not in a performance way, but I think this was a beautiful goodbye at the biggest stage with my family and kids in the crowd. I got to say goodbye in a beautiful way.”

— Canadian long-track speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen, who ended his Olympic career in the men’s 10,000 metre race.

“We definitely take some hits at times, and it’s definitely a part of the sport. And there’s not one snowboarder out here that hasn’t taken a hard hit. We’re a tough breed, and everyone has that warrior spirit in snowboarding and definitely has a lot of passion towards it, or else they wouldn’t be out here.”

— Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who is recovering from a concussion and bone bruising incurred during big air training before the Milan Cortina Olympics started.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.