Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 13, 2026:
—
“That’s a good young team, strong scrubbing. They make a lot of shots with the broom, like a lot of young teams do nowadays. We knew they were going to be excited to play us, Team Canada. We did a good job sort of silencing their US fans today, and just really out-curling them from lead to skip.”
— Team Canada curling skip Brad Jacobs, after his team’s 6-3 win over the United States
—
“For sure, I don’t like the number beside my name today. But I know I still have something to celebrate. It’s the whole past four years I have to celebrate with my family right now here in Italy.”
— Canadian snowboarder Audrey McManiman, on missing the quarterfinals in the women’s snowboard cross event
—
“It did hurt, still hurts, but it’s part of it. That’s why we have a team here. Unbelievable physio and docs have been helping me.”
— Canadian women’s hockey captain Marie-Philp Poulin on the injury that has that kept her out of the country’s last two games at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
—
“Obviously, we wanted to win that game. But, you know, there’s lots of games left and just take the lessons from that game.”
— Canada’s Rachel Homan, on her team’s 9-8 loss to the United States in round robin play.
—-
“It’s been a really long career. I had a lot of beautiful moments and this was another beautiful moment in a different way. Maybe not in a performance way, but I think this was a beautiful goodbye at the biggest stage with my family and kids in the crowd. I got to say goodbye in a beautiful way.”
— Canadian long-track speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen, who ended his Olympic career in the men’s 10,000 metre race.
—
“We definitely take some hits at times, and it’s definitely a part of the sport. And there’s not one snowboarder out here that hasn’t taken a hard hit. We’re a tough breed, and everyone has that warrior spirit in snowboarding and definitely has a lot of passion towards it, or else they wouldn’t be out here.”
— Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who is recovering from a concussion and bone bruising incurred during big air training before the Milan Cortina Olympics started.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.
