Quebec political, business leaders tout Montreal as ideal to host NATO defence bank

The Quebec government joined Montreal’s business and political leaders to bolster the city’s candidacy to become the global headquarters for the proposed international Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

Premier François Legault lauded Montreal as the bank’s potential home as he participated in an event alongside Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada and National Bank president Laurent Ferreira.

The defence bank, spearheaded by NATO countries, is meant to reduce borrowing costs for military spending by pooling credit strength.

Quebec politicians and business leaders describe Montreal as the perfect city to host the new bank given that it is already an aerospace hub and hosts other international organizations.

The premier told a news conference that they want to speak with one voice to urge the federal government to choose Quebec.

Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa are also actively lobbying to host the bank’s headquarters, which comes with an estimated 3,500 jobs.