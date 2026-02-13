B.C. First Nation opposes cull on its territory after footage of ‘Judas’ wolf

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government’s wolf cull program is facing new opposition due to a ‘Judas’ wolf being spotted on First Nations territory.

The Gitxsan First Nation, near Hazelton, B.C., reportedly captured footage of a wolf on a snowy trail with what appears to be a collar around its neck.

“These are what’s called a Judas wolf,” Ian McAllister of Pacific Wild told Global News.

“So the government has been putting collars around the necks of wolves, and then in the snow follows them to reveal the rest of their pack where they’re killed by snipers and helicopters.”

The wolf cull has been taking place in B.C. for about 10 years and hundreds of wolves are killed every winter in order to protect threatened caribou herds.

The program has been divisive on both sides, but the Allied Clans Coalition, Gitxsan Titleholders and caretakers of its Lax’yip (territories) have now written a letter to Randene Neill, B.C.’s Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, stating that the government is not authorized to use collared Judas wolves and other predator management activities within their territories.

“Within Gitxsan law and governance, Gibuu (Wolf) is not only a predator in our territory, but a central kin and teacher in our Adaawk and in our understandings of family, cooperation, territory, and balance,” the letter states.

“The health of wolf populations, and the way they are treated, is directly connected to how we understand our own responsibilities as caretakers of the Lax’yip and all that lives within it.”

The Allied Clans are requesting confirmation from the B.C. government to ensure that no wolf cull or predator management activities are authorized or carried out on their lands.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship told Global News that no government-led predator reduction takes place in Gitxsan Territory.

Last week, a study from the University of British Columbia found that the wolf kill program may not be as effective as previously thought, finding that in some places where wolves were removed, other predators like grizzly bears and wolverines were still a threat to caribou.

In addition, a coalition of environmental organizations announced its intent to sue the Canadian government for delaying the full mapping of critical habitat for threatened caribou for more than 11 years.

“Southern Mountain Caribou have been listed as a threatened species for over two decades. Under SARA, (Species at Risk Act), the federal government must fully identify the critical habitat the species needs to survive and recover so they can take steps to protect that habitat,” a press release from the Wilderness Committee stated.

“But effective habitat protection cannot happen without full, accurate maps — and those maps remain unfinished.”

The Gitxsan First Nation did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview.