Sports

Here’s the latest on Day 7 of the Olympics

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2026 5:54 am
1 min read
Canada's Ben Hebert, Marc Kennedy and Brad Jacobs compete during a men's curling round robin session against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). View image in full screen
Canada's Ben Hebert, Marc Kennedy and Brad Jacobs compete during a men's curling round robin session against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). DP
It’s Day 7 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will be looking to add to the seven medals it won coming into Friday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

7:45 a.m.

Canadian Audrey McManiman won’t advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s snowboard cross event.

The 31-year-old from Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que. has been eliminated after finishing third in her 1/8 final race.

She finished 11th in the event in Beijing.

7:15 a.m.

It’s a top-10 finish for Canadian cross-country skier Thomas Stephen, who has placed ninth in the men’s 10km interval-start race.

But the day belongs to Norway’s Johannes Hosflot Klaebo, who has won an eighth gold medal in cross-country skiing, tying an all‑time Winter Games record.

Trending Now

The 29‑year‑old’s victory is his third gold at the 2026 games.

France’s Mathis Desloges won silver, Norway’s Einar Hedegart captured bronze, and Canada’s Remi Drolet landed in 19th spot.

5:35 a.m.

The Canadian men’s curling team skipped by Brad Jacobs defeated American Daniel Casper 6-3 on Friday morning at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Jacobs, vice Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert scored two points in the fourth end on a brilliant shot for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Canadians navigated a tight port and chipped a rock sideways just enough to move an American stone off the button.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

