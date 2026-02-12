Menu

Canada

N.S. premier fires off warning to incoming CEO at utility about relying on rate hikes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 3:29 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, centre, look toward at B.C. Premier David Eby as he speaks during a news conference following the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, centre, look toward at B.C. Premier David Eby as he speaks during a news conference following the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Nova Scotia’s premier has fired off a warning to the incoming CEO of NS Power, accusing the utility of relying on an outdated business model that requires rate hikes for customers.

Tim Houston shared the lengthy statement on his social media platforms Wednesday evening, urging the utility’s new executive to change course on its latest proposal to increase rates.

Houston’s comments came after NS Power announced earlier in the week that current board member Vivek Sood would become the new CEO on March 1.

Sood is replacing Peter Gregg who is slated to become vice-president of strategy and policy with the utility’s parent company.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Power rate hearings begin in Halifax'
Nova Scotia Power rate hearings begin in Halifax

Houston, who is also the minister of energy, says he’s concerned the change in leadership is aimed at deflecting from a long-standing pattern of failure.

Nova Scotia Power has requested a residential rate increase of about eight per cent by next year.

If approved by the provincial energy board, the first 3.8 per cent increase would be effective retroactive to Jan. 1, and the second 4.1 per cent hike would come into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The premier said his department has worked hard to show the board evidence that it should reject the application, but that he would not overrule the board if they were to approve the rate hike.

Houston says if his government were to take the extraordinary step of overriding the regulator, it would risk creating “chaos” in the financial market which could hurt the province.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

