Video link
Headline link
Sports

Five things to watch at Games on Friday, Feb. 13

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 1:40 pm
2 min read
Canada's Stephen Gogolev competes during the men's free skate figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Stephen Gogolev competes during the men's free skate figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
MILAN – From figure skater Stephen Gogolev’s aim for a big push to Canada’s men’s hockey team playing its second game in as many days, here are five things to look out for at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday, Feb. 13:

GOGOLEV STEPS UP

Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev will look to climb the standings when the men’s free program takes place. The 21-year-old from Toronto scored 87.41 points in the short program on Tuesday to sit in 10th place. Gogolev had his breakthrough moment when he catapulted Canada into the team event final with a personal-best 92.99 points in the short program last week. He’ll be chasing a podium in a field topped by American Ilia Malinin and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
ROLLING CANADIANS

The Canadian men’s hockey team continues its quest for gold with a preliminary-round game against Switzerland in a battle of undefeated teams. The Canadians opened with a 5-0 win over Czechia as Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots for the shutout. The Swiss, meanwhile, blanked France 4-0 as Timo Meier scored a pair. The Canadian could be without defenceman Josh Morrissey, who left Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

AVOID 0-2 HOLE

Finland’s men’s hockey team faces a tall task in avoiding an 0-2 start at the Olympics when it takes on Sweden. The Finns, considered potential medallists entering the Games, were stunned 4-1 by Slovakia on Wednesday, while Sweden opened with a 5-2 win over host Italy.

Trending Now

BORDER MATCHUPS

Canada faces the United States twice on the curling ice on Friday. On the women’s side, Rachel Homan’s Ottawa rink looks to build on a 10-4 opening win over Denmark. Brad Jacobs’ men meet the Americans in the early draw before playing Sweden later in the day. Jacobs began his tournament with a 7-6 extra-end victory over Germany on Wednesday.

BUILDUP TO PODIUM?

Hallie Clarke chases another major podium in women’s skeleton. The 21-year-old from Brighton, Ont., competes in Heat 1 alongside fellow Canadian Jane Channell. Clarke is the first athlete to hold both the senior and junior IBSF world championship titles at the same time. She became the youngest women’s skeleton world champion in 2024 at 19 and added the junior crown in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

