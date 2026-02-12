Menu

Crime

8 charged after contraband tobacco facility shut down on Six Nations territory

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted February 12, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
Illicit cigarettes View image in full screen
In May 2025, the investigation led to the seizure of more than 25,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco and more than 1,360 pounds of illicit cannabis. Getty Creative Images
Police say more than 25,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco have been seized following an investigation into a manufacturing operation on Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

The Ontario Provincial Police organized crime enforcement bureau began Project Panda in February 2025 to support the Six Nations Police Service in investigating what police describe as a non-Indigenous criminal network producing and manufacturing contraband tobacco on the territory.

Investigators allege profits were not invested in or used by the community.

In May 2025, the investigation led to the seizure of more than 25,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco and more than 1,360 pounds of illicit cannabis.

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, 2026, eight individuals were arrested and charged with a total of 48 offences under the Criminal Code, the Excise Act, 2001 and the Cannabis Act.

Five of the accused are charged with offences including trafficking contraband tobacco, unlawful manufacturing and packaging of tobacco products, unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products, possession of tobacco manufacturing equipment, possession of illicit cannabis and possession for the purpose of distributing.

One additional accused is charged with trafficking contraband tobacco and unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products.

Two others are facing firearms-related charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, contravention of firearm storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All of the accused were released from custody. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Brantford on March 5 and March 6.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or the manufacturing of contraband tobacco is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

