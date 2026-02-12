8 charged after contraband tobacco facility shut down on Six Nations territory

Send this page to someone via email

Police say more than 25,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco have been seized following an investigation into a manufacturing operation on Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

The Ontario Provincial Police organized crime enforcement bureau began Project Panda in February 2025 to support the Six Nations Police Service in investigating what police describe as a non-Indigenous criminal network producing and manufacturing contraband tobacco on the territory.

Investigators allege profits were not invested in or used by the community.

In May 2025, the investigation led to the seizure of more than 25,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco and more than 1,360 pounds of illicit cannabis.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, 2026, eight individuals were arrested and charged with a total of 48 offences under the Criminal Code, the Excise Act, 2001 and the Cannabis Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the accused are charged with offences including trafficking contraband tobacco, unlawful manufacturing and packaging of tobacco products, unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products, possession of tobacco manufacturing equipment, possession of illicit cannabis and possession for the purpose of distributing.

One additional accused is charged with trafficking contraband tobacco and unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products.

Two others are facing firearms-related charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, contravention of firearm storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All of the accused were released from custody. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Brantford on March 5 and March 6.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or the manufacturing of contraband tobacco is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.