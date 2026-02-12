‘Rehab Addict’ cancelled after host Nicole Curtis caught using racial slur

HGTV has cancelled its long-running home restoration series Rehab Addict after its host, star Nicole Curtis, was caught using a racial slur while filming the series.

A video of Curtis using the n-word while filming the show was posted by Radar Online on Feb. 11, the day before Season 9 was supposed to return after Curtis previously made an “executive decision” to shelve the episodes following the release of the first two episodes in July 2025.

“What the f–k is that I just said?” Curtis said after using the racial slur. “Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F–k my life.”

After the clip of Curtis was released, HGTV said it had removed the series from all HGTV platforms, including HBO Max and Discovery+.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict,” the network said in a statement to Variety. “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms.”

“We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” the network added.

Once it was announced that Rehab Addict would be ending after nine seasons, Curtis took to her Instagram Stories to address the clip, writing, “There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else.”

“I will take the time to be as I’ve always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school — I said this briefly — but there is more,” she wrote, before sharing a screenshot of her text conversation with TMZ.

“Regarding HGTV, I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is,” she wrote in her statement.

“I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” her statement continued. “As discussed, I’m a mom and I was doing mom things all day and unplugged. I realize my shows were airing, but my family is my priority and I’m just catching up to all this now.”

Rehab Addict followed Curtis as she rescued historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis and restored them. The show debuted in 2010 on DIY Network for the first three seasons before moving to HGTV in 2014.