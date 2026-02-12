Menu

Sports

Canada's Grondin wins silver in snowboard cross

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 9:15 am
1 min read
Canada's Eliot Grondin (2) reacts after crossing the finish line during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). View image in full screen
Canada's Eliot Grondin (2) reacts after crossing the finish line during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). FF
LIVIGNO – Canada’s Eliot Grondin has won a silver medal in the men’s snowboard cross at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Ste-Marie, Que. finished just behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle to claim his third Olympic medal.

Grondin looked strong in qualifying, winning his 1/8, quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.

He crossed the line just a fraction of a second behind the Austrian in the big final in a tightly-packed race.

Grondin won a silver medal in the event in Beijing 2022, as well as a bronze in the mixed team event with Meryeta O’Dine.

Grondin’s medal is Canada’s sixth of the Milan Cortina Games.

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

