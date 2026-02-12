Menu

Sports

Canada’s Kingsbury wins silver in men’s moguls

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 7:41 am
2 min read
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., competes in the men's moguls qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., competes in the men's moguls qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
LIVIGNO – Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury won a silver medal in the men’s moguls event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday, while missing gold by the slimmest of margins.

The 33-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. sailed to his fourth Olympic medal, just behind Australia’s Cooper Woods. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won the bronze with an 83.44 score.

Woods and Kingsbury registered identical scores of 83.71, but the Australian was declared the winner due to higher marks for turns.

It was Kingsbury’s fourth Olympic medal. He won gold in Pyeongchang in 2018 and silver in Sochi in 2014 and Beijing in 2022.

“I feel amazing. I’m very happy with my skiing. It was close, a tiebreak – unfortunately, I’m the guy not on the good side of it. But I’ve worked very hard for this medal,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury appeared less than thrilled at the result, throwing his skis to the ground when it was announced. However, he later flashed a smile as he held up his medal on the podium.

“I’m getting older, I’m 33, (and) I had an injury in September. At some point, it felt like it was impossible to be back at that level,” he said. “I want to say a massive thanks to my team that believed in me, made me do my rehab, and worked so hard for me to be standing on that Olympic podium. I’m very proud of myself.”

He qualified for the final round in second behind Woods, who had just one career World Cup podium entering Thursday and no wins.

The Australian’s win was a significant upset over Kingsbury, who earned his record 100th career FIS World Cup victory in January on home snow in Val St-Côme, Quebec.

“(I’m) speechless, super emotional, very proud. I didn’t have any expectations this morning. I just wanted to go out and ski my runs and stay true to what I know I can achieve,” Woods said. “It’s not often that you get one over Mikael, so I’ll take it when I can.”

Woods wept with joy after as he realized his achievement of beating the moguls GOAT while Aussie fans cheered in the stands, with one holding up an inflatable wallaby.

Quebec City’s Julien Viel finished sixth with a score of 79.78, while Drummondville, Que.’s Elliot Vaillancourt finished 14th in the first round of the final, failing to advance to the medal round.

Kingsbury and his teammates will have another opportunity for medals during the men’s dual moguls event on Feb. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

