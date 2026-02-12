Menu

Sports

Crosby, McDavid lead Canada into Olympic opener

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 4:01 am
1 min read
Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby, left, talks with forward Connor McDavid as they take part in practice during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby, left, talks with forward Connor McDavid as they take part in practice during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
MILAN – Canadian hockey commands the spotlight on Day 6 at the Milan Cortina Olympics, as the men open their tournament and the women look to regroup on a day that could also see Canada strike gold on the slopes and short-track oval.

The men’s hockey team opens against Czechia in Milan as NHL players compete at the Games for the first time since 2014, with Sidney Crosby chasing a third gold medal and Connor McDavid stepping onto the Olympic stage for the first time.

The Canadian women face Finland in their final preliminary-round game, looking to steady themselves after a 5-0 loss to the United States and again playing without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

In Livigno, Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men’s moguls final seeking a fourth Olympic medal to add to his gold from 2018 and silvers from 2014 and 2022.

After silver and bronze in Beijing, reigning world champion Eliot Grondin lines up in men’s snowboard cross seeking the one medal missing from his collection.

Canada’s short-track speedskating team, fresh off a mixed relay silver, chases more medals in the women’s 500-metre and men’s 1,000 finals in Milan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

