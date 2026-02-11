Menu

Crime

Sherwood Park students locked in classrooms due to gun sighting

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 8:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Students in Sherwood Park locked into classrooms following gun sighting'
Students in Sherwood Park locked into classrooms following gun sighting
WATCH: With the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge top of mind, students at a high school and junior high in Sherwood Park had to take precautions after RCMP were told a young man was spotted in the area with what appeared to be a gun. Sarah Ryan has the details.
With the deadly mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., top of mind, students at a high school and junior high in Sherwood Park had to take precautions Wednesday after a suspected gun sighting in the community east of Edmonton.

Just before 10 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP said it received a report of an person with a possible firearm in their pocket at the Strathcona Athletic Park in Sherwood Park.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
The nearby Bev Facey Community High was put on lockdown while F.R. Haythorne Junior High was placed in a hold and secure.

Police said they quickly responded to the park and searched the area.

RCMP said they found the purported suspect and confirmed the man didn’t have a gun and no offences were committed.

The status of the schools were lifted over the noon hour.

Sarah Ryan has the details in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

