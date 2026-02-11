Sherwood Park students locked in classrooms due to gun sighting

With the deadly mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., top of mind, students at a high school and junior high in Sherwood Park had to take precautions Wednesday after a suspected gun sighting in the community east of Edmonton.
Just before 10 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP said it received a report of an person with a possible firearm in their pocket at the Strathcona Athletic Park in Sherwood Park.
The nearby Bev Facey Community High was put on lockdown while F.R. Haythorne Junior High was placed in a hold and secure.
Police said they quickly responded to the park and searched the area.
RCMP said they found the purported suspect and confirmed the man didn’t have a gun and no offences were committed.
The status of the schools were lifted over the noon hour.
