Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Olympian skater Alexandra Paul

A truck driver has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges in a crash that killed a former Canadian Olympic figure skater in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont. nearly three years ago.

Court staff in Orangeville, Ont., confirm Sukhwinder Sidhu pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the incident that killed Alexandra Paul and injured her baby boy.

The crash took place in August 2023, when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone and crashed into a lineup of stopped cars.

Seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

Paul, who was 31 at the time of the crash, competed as an ice dancer with her partner and eventual husband, Mitchell Islam.

The pair won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games before Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

