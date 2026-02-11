Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Olympian skater Alexandra Paul

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 5:55 pm
1 min read
Canada's Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the Ice Dance Free Skating Program during the 2016 Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, October 29, 2016. View image in full screen
Canada's Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the Ice Dance Free Skating Program during the 2016 Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges in a crash that killed a former Canadian Olympic figure skater in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont. nearly three years ago.

Court staff in Orangeville, Ont., confirm Sukhwinder Sidhu pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the incident that killed Alexandra Paul and injured her baby boy.

The crash took place in August 2023, when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone and crashed into a lineup of stopped cars.

Seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

Paul, who was 31 at the time of the crash, competed as an ice dancer with her partner and eventual husband, Mitchell Islam.

The pair won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games before Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

