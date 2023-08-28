Menu

Canada

Alexandra Paul, Canadian Olympic figure skater, dies in car crash at 31

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 11:02 am
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam skating. View image in full screen
FILE - Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died on Aug. 22, after a seven-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township, Ont. Vaughn Ridley - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images
Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died, according to Skate Canada. She was 31.

Paul, who competed for Canada in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, died on Tuesday in a seven-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, a rural community in Dufferin County, Ontario.

According to police, a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 before it crashed into a lineup of stopped cars. Paul and her infant son were in one of the vehicles.

Paul did not survive the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Skate Canada, the country’s governing body for the sport, described Paul as a “shining star on and off the ice.”

“Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” Skate Canada said in a statement.

“As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified,” they continued. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, competed together to win several international medals. Together, they won three Canadian Championship medals and placed 18th at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

Paul retired from competitive figure skating in 2016.

She and Islam welcomed their first child together last year.

— With files from The Associated Press

