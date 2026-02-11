Minister, Manitoba School Boards Association react to Tumbler Ridge shooting

Students, parents and school officials are responding to the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and thinking about school safety here at home.
Manitoba School Boards Association President Alan Campbell said the news is “gut-wrenching” and renews the conversation about security in Manitoba schools.
In December, the province ordered all school divisions to review their emergency preparedness plans after an incident at a Winnipeg school where a man entered the building undetected and grabbed a student. Those reviews focused on controlled access to schools.
“Right now, we’re not mandating that every school in Manitoba have controlled, monitored access,” Education Minister Tracy Schmidt told Global News.
“Many schools already do. Every school community is taking into consideration what their local community needs are.”
