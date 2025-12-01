Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba doubles down on school safety after St. Vital bathroom incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Provincial officials discuss school safety funding in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Provincial officials discuss school safety funding in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2025. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A harrowing incident at a Winnipeg school last week was the catalyst for the provincial government to increase safety measures at schools across Manitoba.

Police said a young student at a St. Vital-area elementary school was grabbed by an adult male who was hiding in a bathroom stall Thursday afternoon.

A suspect was later arrested, and the student wasn’t physically hurt, but Premier Wab Kinew says the government is now looking to increase school safety measures.

“Immediately, we’ve given money to the Manitoba School Boards Association (MSBA) for every school in Manitoba to look at their safety plans and do what needs to be done in light of what happened last week,” Kinew said Monday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re encouraging schools to implement controlled access if they haven’t already.”

Kinew said the province is also looking to support the use of school resource officers, or other security options, depending on individual communities’ needs.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Tracy Schmidt said the $500,000 provincial investment will require all school divisions to update their emergency preparedness plans and report back to the province by Dec. 25.

“As a parent, I know nothing matters more than your child’s safety,” Schmidt said in a statement Monday.

“Families deserve certainty every single day. That’s why we are acting quickly and working closely with school divisions to reinforce controlled access measures, so every child in Manitoba is supported and protected.”

Trending Now

Provincial officials say further safety measures will come in future, but for now, all 37 Manitoba school divisions will be given safety assessments to help identify any vulnerabilities. They’ll also be given training sessions via the MSBA, with a provincial school safety forum to be held as well.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Winnipeg: Nov. 28'
Global News at 6 Winnipeg: Nov. 28
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices