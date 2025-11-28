Menu

Crime

Man arrested after hiding in Winnipeg school, allegedly grabbing student: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man is in custody after a scary situation at a local elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a St. Vital-area school, which had been placed in a hold-and-secure, and learned that a man had entered the school and hid in a bathroom stall.

When a student came out of another stall in the bathroom, he allegedly grabbed hold of the child, who fought back and managed to escape unharmed.

The student ran and told a teacher, who called police.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but had been spotted at a nearby mall, and was tracked down with the help of mall security. Police arrested him in the parking lot

The man, 28, is in custody facing charges of assault, forcible confinement, and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.

