Man arrested after hiding in Winnipeg school, allegedly grabbing student: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a scary situation at a local elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a St. Vital-area school, which had been placed in a hold-and-secure, and learned that a man had entered the school and hid in a bathroom stall.

When a student came out of another stall in the bathroom, he allegedly grabbed hold of the child, who fought back and managed to escape unharmed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The student ran and told a teacher, who called police.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but had been spotted at a nearby mall, and was tracked down with the help of mall security. Police arrested him in the parking lot

The man, 28, is in custody facing charges of assault, forcible confinement, and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.