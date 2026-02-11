Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. to hold day of mourning Thursday following Tumbler Ridge tragedy

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Canada stands by you,’ Carney tells Tumbler Ridge community after deadly school shooting'
‘Canada stands by you,’ Carney tells Tumbler Ridge community after deadly school shooting
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney commented on the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left at least nine people dead, and injured another 27. "Canada stands by you," he told residents of the community, adding that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s provincial legislature has cancelled Thursday’s throne speech because of the mass shooting that claimed nine lives in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A joint statement from the three-party house leaders in the provincial legislature says the speech is being cancelled in recognition of the “horrific shooting and tragic loss of life” in the community in northeastern British Columbia.

Government house leader Mike Farnworth, the opposition’s A’aliya Warbus and Rob Botterell of the BC Greens say Lieutenant-Governor Wendy Cocchia will instead deliver a speech dedicated to the people of Tumbler Ridge, followed by brief legally required procedures.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Their statement also says legislators will stand for a moment of silence in honour of the victims, their families and the entire community.

It says Thursday will be declared a day of mourning in British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge shooting: 5 teens, teacher dead as RCMP identify shooter'
Tumbler Ridge shooting: 5 teens, teacher dead as RCMP identify shooter
Trending Now

The three politicians say British Columbians are mourning, but are also united and will support for community members in the days ahead.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices