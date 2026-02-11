B.C. to hold day of mourning Thursday following Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s provincial legislature has cancelled Thursday’s throne speech because of the mass shooting that claimed nine lives in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A joint statement from the three-party house leaders in the provincial legislature says the speech is being cancelled in recognition of the “horrific shooting and tragic loss of life” in the community in northeastern British Columbia.

Government house leader Mike Farnworth, the opposition’s A’aliya Warbus and Rob Botterell of the BC Greens say Lieutenant-Governor Wendy Cocchia will instead deliver a speech dedicated to the people of Tumbler Ridge, followed by brief legally required procedures.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Their statement also says legislators will stand for a moment of silence in honour of the victims, their families and the entire community.

It says Thursday will be declared a day of mourning in British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Tumbler Ridge shooting: 5 teens, teacher dead as RCMP identify shooter

The three politicians say British Columbians are mourning, but are also united and will support for community members in the days ahead.