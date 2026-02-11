Ex-girlfriend of Norwegian Olympian responds to cheating revelation

Send this page to someone via email

The ex-girlfriend of Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid — who admitted live on television to being unfaithful in their relationship — has responded to his plea for forgiveness.

His ex-girlfriend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Norwegian tabloid VG, said it will be “hard to forgive” Laegreid for his actions and for choosing to publicly air his indiscretions.

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it,” she told the publication.

“We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this,” she added.

VG said it had contacted Laegreid for comment, but he did not wish to respond to his ex-girlfriend.

Laegreid, a world champion biathlete and Olympic medallist, revealed shortly after finishing third in the biathlon — on live TV — that he had cheated on his now-ex-girlfriend three months into their six-month relationship.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” he said.

View image in full screen Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze in the men’s 20-kilometre individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Laegreid said Tuesday that he told his former girlfriend about his affair a week ago.

In her statement to the Norwegian outlet, she thanked those who had supported her since Laegreid’s revelation.

“To my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time… also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am,” she said.

In a press conference shortly after his admission and bronze medal win, Laegreid told reporters he hoped he hadn’t ruined fellow teammate and gold medallist Johan-Olav Botn’s day.

“I don’t know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made,” he said. “I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there’s a chance she will see what she really means to me — maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back.”

On Wednesday, Laegreid said he should not have used the moment to centre personal issues.

“I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” he said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team.

“I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly,” he said.

“My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold. They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this,” his statement concluded.