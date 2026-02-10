Olympic medallist wins bronze, confesses on live tv to cheating on girlfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admitted live on television to cheating on his now ex-girlfriend, shortly after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics, in the hopes of regaining her affection.

The 28-year-old said an affair he had three months ago was his “biggest mistake.”

He said it had been the worst week of his life since telling his ex-girlfriend, who he dated for six months about his infidelity, and that he hoped admitting to his mistake on television would show her how sorry he is.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching,” he told Norway’s state broadcaster, NRK.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” he said.

“I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her,” he continued.

“Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her,” Laegreid added.

View image in full screen Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, gets the bronze medal for the men’s 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

In a later interview, he told Norwegian newspaper VG that the “only way to solve it is to tell everything and put everything on the table, and hope that she can still love me.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve done that for her, and now for the whole world. I have nothing to lose,” he said. “I want to be a good role model, but I have to admit when I make mistakes.”

Laegreid is a seven-time world champion biathlete, a sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. His bronze medal win follows a gold in the relay at the 2022 Games.

During a press conference after his admission, he told reporters he hoped he hadn’t ruined fellow teammate and gold medallist Johan-Olav Botn’s day.

“I don’t know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made,” he said.

“I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there’s a chance she will see what she really means to me — maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back,” he told reporters.

“I don’t want to steal the show. I hope this is just like a day-or-two thing. Then you are an Olympic gold medallist forever.”

Five-time Olympic champion Johannes Thingnes Bøe, a former teammate of Laegreid and now an expert correspondent at NRK, questioned the timing of Laegreid’s admission.

“It came as a complete surprise. His action was wrong — we saw a repentant lad standing there. Unfortunately, the time, place and timing are all wrong,” Boe said.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend heard his on-screen mea culpa.