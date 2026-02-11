Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s Day 5 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will be looking to add to the three medals it won coming into Wednesday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

5:40 a.m.

Two more Canadians have qualified for the final of the freestyle skiing women’s moguls.

Vancouver’s Jessica Linton and Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Ashley Koehler have both made it through by competing in today’s second qualifier.

They’ll join their teammates Maia Schwinghammer and Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert in today’s final.

—

5:10 a.m.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says it is “heartbroken” by the news of the fatal school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. Team Canada stands with everyone affected as they navigate difficult days ahead,” it wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.