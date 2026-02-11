Proposed cellphone ban during Kelowna council meetings faces overwhelming pushback

Send this page to someone via email

There was pushback Monday from Kelowna, B.C., city councillors to a proposed change to the code of conduct that would ban them from using their cellphone during council meetings.

“I’m not a grade schooler. I’m not in Grade 1. I know how to use my phone,” said Coun. Luke Stack during Monday’s council meeting.

In a 7-2 vote, council overwhelmingly voted down the proposed amendment.

“I’m not out there texting people unnecessarily or getting unnecessary information which will be used in any decision making,” said Coun. Mohini Singh ahead of the vote.

The amendment was brought forward by the city clerk’s office and supported by the mayor.

“I don’t think it’s something that we need to have rules or bylaws or code of conducts on,” said Coun. Rick Webber the day after the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that it’s up to each individual councillor to make sure they don’t break any rules like that.”

Councillors aren’t supposed to be receiving outside communication during meetings, but at Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Tom Dyas expressed concerns the policy is not always adhered to.

“When individuals say they haven’t used their phones for outside communication, I question that,” Dyas said. “I have been witness to what my concern is.”

The mayor was not available to comment on Tuesday after the vote was defeated, but in an email to Global News, he stated, “My concern with the use of personal devices, such as phones and laptops, during council meetings is that they can be a distraction and allow outside information, sources, or influences to enter the meeting, rather than ensuring everyone at the table is working from the same information when decisions are being made.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Singh said while she sees merit in the mayor’s point, the amendment felt very school-like.

“I’m in my fourth term as a councillor and to be told at this stage that you can’t have your cellphone makes me feel like I was back in high school,” she said. “So that’s why I voted against it.”

Singh added that she uses her phone for a variety of reasons including for calculating numbers, looking up the meaning of certain words that may be technical and also for emergencies, citing a recent incident involving her grandson.

Story continues below advertisement

“This comes down to our ethics. This comes down to our integrity,” Singh said.

Webber echoed the sentiment and agreed the amendment went too far.

“Too much control,” Webber said. “I think what happens is somebody is perceived to be breaking the rules and so they come up with rules that apply to everybody, and I don’t … like that kind of thing.”

2:02 City of Kelowna code of conduct controversy

Loyal Wooldridge also opposed what he called a blanket policy in a day of advancing technology

“Logistically in the 21st century, we all have lives outside of council chambers. I’m the chair of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, as an example, and I sometimes have to be reached via text message or something like that for business matters,” Wooldridge said. “So that’s that’s why I didn’t support the resolution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two council members who voted in favour of the amendment were Dyas and Coun. Charlie Hodge.

The issue of cellphone use during council meetings first came up for discussion in November 2024.

That discussion led to the recent installation of city-owned iPads at each individual council spot.

While the city-issued devices allow councillors the ability to view city reports and other documents, they are not directly connected to the internet.