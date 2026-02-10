5 things to know from Tuesday at the Winter Games

MILAN – From Canada’s short-track speedskating silver to Canada’s loss to the U.S. in women’s hockey, here are five things to know from Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games:

SILVER SKATERS

Short-track speedskating star William Dandjinou is making his Olympic debut in Italy. So is teammate Félix Roussel. The rookies joined forces with veterans Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault to lead Canada to a sliver medal in the mixed team relay, behind host Italy and in front of Belgium. It’s the first Olympic medal for Dandjinou, Roussel and Sarault, and the fifth for Boutin. And the team is expecting more, as Dandjinou and Roussel won their men’s 1,000-metre heats, while Sarault and Boutin won their heats in the women’s 500 metres.

DEFENDING CHAMPS FALL

Canada’s struggles against the United States in women’s hockey continued with a 5-0 loss in Group A play. The Canadians, without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin, only mustered up 20 shots on goal and were overwhelmed by the Americans. The U.S. outscored Canada 24-7 in a four-game sweep of their Rivalry Series late in 2025. The Americans finished atop Group A, going undefeated in four games, while Canada closes preliminary-round play against Finland on Thursday.

OLYMPIC DREAM REVIVED

It looks like figure skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are going to have their Olympic moment after all. Skate Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed that the 2024 world champions are cleared to take part in the pairs competition that starts Sunday. The duo missed the team competition earlier in the Games after Stellato-Dudek hit her head and sustained an injury while training outside Montreal. Stellato-Dudek, who is making her Olympic debut at 42, is poised to become the oldest female figure skater in nearly a century to compete at the Olympics.

GOGOLEV IN TOP 10

Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev sits in 10th place after the men’s short program. The 21-year-old from Toronto landed two quad jumps to score 87.41 points in his routine to “Mugzy’s Move” by Royal Crown Revue, in which he portrays a 1920s Prohibition-era gangster. He finished the program despite having one of his boot laces shake loose midway through the skate. The free program takes place Friday to decide the medals.

SHIFFRIN STILL STRUGGLING

There is no one touching American skier Mikaela Shiffrin on the World Cup circuit. But lately, the Olympics have been a different story. Shiffrin extended her streak of Olympic races without a medal to seven when she and teammate Breezy Johnson finished fourth in the team combined event. Johnson handed Shiffrin a slim lead after the downhill portion, but the most successful World Cup racer of all time with a record 108 victories couldn’t make it stand up in the slalom. After taking two golds and silver from her first two Olympics, Shiffrin didn’t win a medal in any of her six races at the 2022 Beijing Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.