Headline link
Health

Manitoba woman recovering after waiting 8 years for surgery

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 7:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba woman recovering after waiting 8 years for surgery'
Manitoba woman recovering after waiting 8 years for surgery
After waiting eight long years for scoliosis surgery, a Manitoba woman is finally getting her life back. A year later, her quality of life has significantly improved. But her wait took a toll, both physically and mentally. Global's Teagan Rasche reports.
From caring for puppies and mopping the floors to walking unassisted, life looks a lot different for Kim Hughes-Tardiff now than it did a year ago.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain, very hard to walk, always very tired,” Hughes-Tardiff said.

Global News first did a story with the Manitoba woman last March. She was waiting for eight years to get surgery for her scoliosis, a condition she’s had since she was a a child.

“It’s been a challenge,” Hughes-Tardiff said.

Hughes-Tardiff finally received her back surgery on June 2, 2025.

“I’ve had some fusion done on my lumbar spine with 32 pins and rods put in,” Hughes-Tardiff said.

The doctor initially planned to do four surgeries but the lengthy wait impacted those plans.

“It ended up just being one because my bones and nerves were too compressed and soft. He did what he could. It probably would’ve been better eight years ago but it is what it is,” Hughes-Tardiff said.

Hughes-Tardiff has been off work since 2014 because of the pain. She says the eight years of waiting for surgery were just exhausting.

“I can’t make plans,” Hughes-Tardiff said. “I cancel a lot of plans. I can’t predict what I’m going to be like one day to the next.”

Her story highlights the challenges many Canadians currently face with the health care system.

Click to play video: '2 deaths after lengthy ER waits need public inquiry: Manitoba PC leader'
2 deaths after lengthy ER waits need public inquiry: Manitoba PC leader
Clinical psychologist Renée El-Gabalawy has studied the impact of surgery delays and cancellations. She says the waiting can affect way more than just the medical condition.

“The impacts were quite vast in terms of mental health functioning, social functioning and physical health functioning,” El-Gabalawy said.

She says some studies suggest it could take 30 years to catch up on Canada’s surgery backlog and it’s a good opportunity for patients to focus on what they can while they wait.

“Whether its cognitive behavioral therapy, whether it’s exercise, we know these things work for improving mental and physical health, and perioperative outcomes,” El-Gabalawy said.

As for Hughes-Tardiff, her recovery is expected to take another year but she’s grateful to be in less pain. She’s looking forward to getting back to the things she enjoys.

“I love swimming, I love being outside in summer. Going in the hot tub really helps,” Hughes-Tardiff said.

And, of course, chasing around her new puppies.

