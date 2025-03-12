Menu

Health

‘Unacceptable’: Manitoba woman waits 8 years for scoliosis surgery

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
A Manitoba woman is voicing concerns about health-care system delays after waiting eight years for surgery to address her scoliosis.
Kim Hughes-Tardiff of Manitoba was diagnosed with a double scoliosis curve as a child. She had one surgery at 14 years of age and wore a body cast for a decade.

Today, she walks with a cane to the end of her driveway.

“I’m almost ready to give up,” she says, saying simple tasks have become a challenge.

“I am in pain every day; that’s why I had to go off work. I can sit for certain periods. I can’t stand, I can’t walk even half a block without pain.”

The hope was that her lower spinal curve wouldn’t get worse, but she says it has.

She’s been off work since 2014. She was able to see a surgeon two years later, who said she would need surgery.

Hughes-Tardiff has now been waiting eight years for that much-needed surgery.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said Tuesday that an eight-year wait for surgery is unacceptable and their office has since reached out to Hughes-Tardiff regarding her situation.

Watch more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

