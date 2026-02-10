Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 10, 2026:

—

“Ikuma does his things. He raced like a final today, but the Olympic Games won’t be won today. He does what he wants, but I like the scenario that is building up.”

— Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury on world champion Ikuma Horishima of Japan, who topped the qualifying field as the former placed third.

—

“I feel like my mistake cost us a little bit of what we could have done.

“I was a little disappointed with how I managed my first relay push, I lost the position. If I hadn’t lost that position, we would have been in a better situation to maybe be able to attack the Italians.

Story continues below advertisement

“But you know, it’s short track, and I really leave it to my team to help me. At the end, I had a strong finish, so I’m pretty happy with the results.”

— Canadian William Dandjinou on winning silver in the short-track speedskating mixed team relay.

—

“Oh my gosh, it’s so special, especially the last Olympics, we fell short (of the medals). We came back with a vengeance for this one. The team is incredible and we worked so hard together and everyone lifts each other up.

“I had a tough time years before. But the team around me, and the people around me, have helped me get back to the best of my ability. I’m just really happy to be Canadian.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Courtney Sarault on being part of the Canadian speedskating team that won silver.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

—

“It’s a reality check. I’m not untouchable, even though my worst result this year was a sixth (place) in the 1000. I got taken out in the first round.

“I’m going to be super careful in the next round, and I’m going to be super motivated.””

— Canadian speedskater Steven Dubois on failing to advance to the quarterfinals of the men’s 1,000-metre after a fall.

—

“I didn’t quite find a comfort level that allows me to produce full speed. So I’m going to have to learn what to do, what to adjust in the short time we have before the the other tech races.

“I want to be careful not to make excuses because it’s not really an excuse. … I’ve been so prepared for all the slaloms this year. So there’s something to learn from this day. And I’m going to learn it.”

— American skier Mikaela Shiffrin after her seventh straight Olympic race without a medal. Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson finished fourth in the women’s team combined.

—

Story continues below advertisement

“It was quite an emotional last loop for me. I felt like I was racing with him. I hope he was watching and I hope he is proud of what I was doing.”

Biathlon gold medallist Johan-Olav Botn on competing after the death of his friend and Norwegian teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken.

—

“I’m proud to be here to represent Team USA and to represent our country, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention what’s going on in Minnesota, and what a tough time it’s been for everybody.

“This stuff is happening right around where we live. I am a lawyer, as you know, and we have a constitution and it allows us to have freedom of press, freedom of speech, protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures, and we have to have probable cause to be pulled over.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There are no shades of grey. It’s clear. I really love what’s been happening there now – people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, integrity and respect for others that they don’t know, and helping them out. We love Minnesota for that.”

— American curler Richard Ruohonen on the presence of ICE agents in Minnesota

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.