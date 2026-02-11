Recipe: Golden pork and garlic chive dumplings

BC’s biggest shopping centre, Metropolis at Metrotown is thrilled to welcome the Year of the Horse from February 2 - March 3. With exciting, new additions to its line up of Lunar New Year celebrations, including a cultural exhibition presented by the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, and colourful LEGO® Play Pop-up, the Met welcomes visitors of all ages to join in the festivities. From February 2 – March 3, step into Vitality, an immersive exhibition presented by the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The installation brings Lunar New Year traditions to life through compelling imagery and storytelling that explores the holiday’s history and cultural meaning. On select dates, visitors can also watch live calligraphy demonstrations. On February 7-8, take a lucky Lunar turn at BCLC’s Big Spin Pop-up Activation. Located in the Grand Court, visitors 19 years or older can enter the pop-up with a $5 Big Spin Scratch & Win ticket – available for purchase in advance at any BCLC retailer – for a chance to spin the Big Spin Wheel in-person, win a variety of prizes, and commemorate the experience with a photo opp in front of a 90’s-themed backdrop. From February 7-11, build your luck at the LEGO® Play Pop-Up activation. Wander colourful displays, marvel at a life-sized LEGO® lion, and dive into free-build activities for all ages. Make a wish, craft a good-luck creation to take home, and start the year strong – one brick at a time. From February 14-15 (12-4pm), families can get creative with Lunar New Year-inspired arts and crafts, including drawing,colouring, and fortune cookie making – perfect for little hands and big imaginations. On February 17 (12-4pm), share a moment with the God of Fortune, who will be roaming the shopping centre, spreading luck and prosperity along the way. Guests may receive red pockets filled with special food offers from participating retailers. Starting February 18, spend $200 and receive a $20 Met Gift Card, along with a lucky new year gift (while supplies last). Get in the spirit of Lunar New Year and shop for new items to start the year anew; with over 330 stores at the Met, there are plenty of choices of how shoppers can refresh their lives for the Year of the Horse. On February 21 (10-10:30am), feel the energy of the Lion Dance. Drums pound, the lion leaps, and tradition springs to life during a high-energy Lion Dance experience. After the performance (10:30-11:30am), visitors are invited to learn the basics themselves in a session led by Bak Mei Vancouver Kung Fu & Lion Dance. Afterwards (12-4pm), the God of Fortune visits the centre to bless visitors into the new year. On February 22, catch live performances and a competitive Dumpling Eating Contest in the Grand Court. At 12-1pm, the Chaoyin Kids Dragon Dance Walk will roam the centre and conclude in the Grand Court for additional performances and festivities. At 1pm & 4pm, two Shaolin Kung Fu sessions will be available to visitors of all ages. At 1:45-2pm, the ever popular Dumpling Eating Contest will take place where you can cheer on your favourite foodie. At 2:30-3:30pm, admire the Colours of Dance – a showcase of traditional Asian dance styles. The shopping centre is open Monday to Saturday, 10am – 9pm, and Sunday, 11am – 7pm. For more information about Metropolis at Metrotown’s Lunar New Year offerings, visit www.metropolisatmetrotown.com.