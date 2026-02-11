SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Golden pork and garlic chive dumplings

By Chef Lian Cosby from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts Special to Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 10:00 am
1 min read
Makes approximately 45-55 dumplings

1 lb ground pork, 80/20 meat to fat ratio
1 tbsp oyster sauce
2 tsp dark soy sauce
1 1/2 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp white pepper
1/2 tsp five spice powder
1/4–1/2 tsp salt
2 cups Chinese garlic chives, finely chopped
1-2 packs store-bought dumpling wrappers

Instructions
1. Add the ground pork to a mixing bowl. Next, add the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, five spice powder, and salt. Mix well, whipping the filling in one direction until the mixture resembles a paste. Then add the garlic chive and mix well.

2. Set up a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, a small bowl of water, and keep your dumpling wrappers under a damp paper towel to prevent them from drying out. To assemble a dumpling, dip your finger into the water, and wet the outer edges of the round wrapper. Add about 1 tablespoon of filling to the center of the wrapper, and pleat closed, making sure that the dumpling is tightly sealed. Place on the parchment-lined sheet pan so the dumplings are spaced slightly a part and repeat until you’ve run out of filling/wrappers.

3. You can choose to steam or pan fry your dumpling. To pan fry, we recommend using a non-stick pan. Heat the pan over medium then add oil. Place dumplings gently in oil and cook on both sides till golden brown. If pan frying your dumpling from the freezer, place enough water to cover the bottom of the pan. Place frozen dumpling into the pan and cover and cook over medium high heat until water has almost all evaporated. Uncover and add 1-2 teaspoons of vegetable or canola oil. Pan fry until dumpling bottoms are golden brown. Enjoy with your favorite dumpling sauce!

