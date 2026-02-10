Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer in northwestern New Brunswick charged with sexual offences involving a minor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The agency investigates deaths, serious injuries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and other matters of public interest involving police officers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The agency investigates deaths, serious injuries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and other matters of public interest involving police officers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A police oversight agency says a municipal police officer in Grand Falls, N.B., is facing multiple charges related to an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it started investigating after receiving a complaint from the Grand Falls Police Force on March 31.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency says Const. Paul Lavoie has been charged with five criminal offences including four related to child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The final charge is for breach of trust by a public officer.

Trending Now

The alleged offences are believed to have occurred on or between Feb. 10, 2025, and March 22, 2025.

The agency, which oversees police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, did not release other details about the case.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices