Officer in northwestern New Brunswick charged with sexual offences involving a minor

A police oversight agency says a municipal police officer in Grand Falls, N.B., is facing multiple charges related to an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it started investigating after receiving a complaint from the Grand Falls Police Force on March 31.

The agency says Const. Paul Lavoie has been charged with five criminal offences including four related to child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The final charge is for breach of trust by a public officer.

The alleged offences are believed to have occurred on or between Feb. 10, 2025, and March 22, 2025.

The agency, which oversees police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, did not release other details about the case.