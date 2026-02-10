NB Power defends proposed Tantramar gas plant at EUB hearing

Send this page to someone via email

An energy and utilities board (EUB) hearing into the proposed Tantramar, N.B., gas plant continued in New Brunswick Tuesday, with NB Power executives saying the project is the most feasible and economical solution as it faces an immediate power shortfall.

In addition, executives argue the company is preparing for another 600 megawatt energy shortfall as soon as 2030.

“(We) faced a lot of criticism around the renewable integration and grid security project simply because of the speed and pace the project is moving, and my answer to that is we were on a highway and the signpost is coming at us at 100 miles an hour,” said Brad Coady, NB Power’s chief commercial officer.

The hearing began Monday and centres on the utility’s proposed project in Tantramar. The total cost of the project is under a confidentiality agreement, but Coady has said it will cost NB Power a “significant amount of money” and will exceed $1 billion.

NB Power would also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plant for 25 years.

“We don’t have time to wait for market penetration. We need to solve an immediate energy shortage or capacity shortage in the province of New Brunswick,” he said Monday.

However, the project has received strong criticism from community members and environmental advocates, and the public intervener has indicated his office’s experts will be providing evidence against the project.

“We just think this alternative is costly and there are better alternatives out there can answer the questions of New Brunswickers and that would be better for rate payers,” said public intervener, Alain Chiasson.

A letter released Friday that was signed by 130 New Brunswick academics has condemned the plant project and expressed support for Tantramar community groups, including Action Cap-Acadie, which organized a small protest against the plant on Monday.

“It’ll have an impact on the biodiversity, it’ll have an impact on the health of the people there and around, and it’ll have an impact on all of New Brunswick,” said Jean Bourgeois with Action Cap-Acadie.

“All New Brunswickers are going to pay for this.”

Juliette Bulmer, co-organizer with the Stop the Tantramar Gas Plant group, said the price to pay is too high.

“The greenhouse gas emission, the noise, the light pollution, the water, the water’s a big thing. So all of these negative impacts on the gas plant will be felt,” she said.

Yves Gagnon, a Université de Moncton engineering professor, agrees that NB Power will face an uphill battle to convince the board the plant is better than potential alternatives, including battery or wind power.

“What I can assess up to now is NB Power is on the defensive, they have been subject to very tough questions up to now, and they are kind of rowing against the current,” said Gagnon.

Once NB Power’s cross-examination is complete, the board will hear evidence from interveners, including the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.