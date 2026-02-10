Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


4 comments

  1. JS
    February 10, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Carney says… but what Carney really do besides putting his elbows up? Carney says… but do Carney talk?
    It’s getting worse and worse since the elections. No light at the end of the tunnel. We are doomed.

  2. Adam
    February 10, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Sorry, meant to say will ‘not’ change.

  3. Adam
    February 10, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Eileen, you don’t get it. Trump will change and no PM is going to stop Trump to slamming us – that is how he negotiates. The only was the Cons would appease Trump is by selling out to him and becoming a state. Poilievre has neither the political skill nor intelligence to navigate anything – he is all air and hair wax.

  4. Eileen Marano
    February 10, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Carney never has had good conversations with trump even though he says he has but yet nothing to prove it as trump continues to slam canada.please never vote liberals again

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney says he had ‘positive’ call with Trump on Gordie Howe bridge threat

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 10:46 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Canada paid’: Carney responds after Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe bridge'
‘Canada paid’: Carney responds after Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe bridge
WATCH ABOVE: 'Canada paid': Carney responds after Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe bridge
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he “explained” to U.S. President Donald Trump that while Canada paid for the Gordie Howe International Bridge that Trump is threatening to bar from opening, its ownership is shared and construction involved U.S. steel and workers.

“We discussed the bridge. I explained that Canada paid for the construction of the bridge — $4 billion — that the ownership is shared between the state of Michigan and the Government of Canada,” Carney told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Carney said he had a “positive conversation” with Trump.

Carney’s comments came after Trump said Monday he will block the opening of the new bridge and trade route connecting Ontario and Michigan until the United States is “compensated for everything we have given” Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada’s newest border crossing links Windsor and Detroit'
Canada’s newest border crossing links Windsor and Detroit

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social website, Trump called for immediate negotiations over the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., saying he would seek U.S. ownership of “at least one half of this asset.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney said U.S. content and workers were used in the making of the bridge.

“In the construction of the bridge — obviously there’s Canadian steel and workers — but also U.S. steel and U.S. workers were involved. This is a great example of co-operation between our countries. We look forward to it opening,” he said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the bridge would be good for jobs in her state.

Trending Now

“This is the busiest trade crossing in North America. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is all about jobs. It’s good for Michigan workers and it’s good for Michigan’s auto industry,” she said in a statement, adding that union construction workers from both sides of the border were involved in construction and that the bridge will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project has been a tremendous example of bipartisan and international cooperation. It’s going to open one way or another, and the governor looks forward to attending the ribbon cutting,” Whitmer added.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Canada was taking Trump’s concerns seriously and that she was confident the two sides would be able to work through this.

“When President Trump talks, we listen,” Joly said Tuesday.

“I’m convinced that we will be able to work this through.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said Trump’s move to block the bridge would be “a self-defeating move.”

“The Trump administration was right in 2017 in its joint statement that endorsed the bridge as a priority project, calling it a ‘vital economic link between our two countries.’ Modern border infrastructure strengthens shared economic security. The path forward isn’t deconstructing established trade corridors, it’s actually building bridges,” said Candaice Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices