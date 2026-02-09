Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


40 comments

  1. Disgruntled reader
    February 9, 2026 at 8:47 pm

    Censorship is alive again Global deleting any comments that doesnt meet their narrative sad times.

    Reply
  2. L'raine
    February 9, 2026 at 8:33 pm

    Grow up pathetic childish little
    Man

    Reply
  3. Woodchopper
    February 9, 2026 at 8:24 pm

    Everything President Donald Trump says has to be taken with a grain of salt. A problem lies with the fact a lot of people cannot read between the lines.

    Reply
  4. Laurie
    February 9, 2026 at 8:19 pm

    If Canada is building the bridge with their own money why would they buy steel from the usa when they have there own? As for the dairy stuff. Thevus has never paid that tariff as that only applies if the hit a certain quota which has never happened. As for being unfairly treated by Canada I think he should look at the actual scoreboard on that instead of his imagination.

    Reply
  5. Cowchaser
    February 9, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    What a big baby. Tell him to go fly a kite

    Reply
  6. Marilyn Woodley
    February 9, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    Dementia Don needs to be impeached. You can not make deals with a man who has only about a quarter of his brain functioning!

    Reply
  7. Robert gascon
    February 9, 2026 at 7:48 pm

    This needs a major push back

    Reply
  8. Darryl Sandy
    February 9, 2026 at 7:40 pm

    We paid for it, so what’s the problem Mr president, how about paying for it. SMH

    Reply
  9. Randy Orr
    February 9, 2026 at 7:29 pm

    Trump is showing clear signs of senility. Canada paid for the bridge, and is giving control of the US side to Michigan for free. What more can he want?
    China is treating us as equals. Trump is treating us as servants. We are the ones tired of giving all our resources to the US at a discount. If he did not want us to stop buying US booze, then he should not have insulted his neighbour. – there are consequences.

    Reply
  10. Roy Stephenson
    February 9, 2026 at 7:24 pm

    Dementia for sure.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 7:24 pm

    Dementia for sure.

    Reply
  12. RM
    February 9, 2026 at 7:23 pm

    Can’t fix stupid

    Reply
  13. Deepak channan
    February 9, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    Trump is just stupid he wants control over everything why. Canadians paid so Canada 🇨🇦 Benefits time to impeach Trump for his stupidity at Best!!

    Reply
  14. C. Russell
    February 9, 2026 at 7:15 pm

    This guy never stops. It’s always something with him. He definitely needs his meds adjusted because obviously he’s delusional again. Canada could everything he wants and he’d still find someway to screw us. The new Michigan bridge is just another example of a child having a temper tantrum. Somebody finally stood up to the playground bully and he hasn’t stopped stomping his feet since. This guy is unbelievable, petty and disgusting.

    Reply
    1. Randy Orr
      February 9, 2026 at 7:30 pm

      Well said

      Reply
  15. JV
    February 9, 2026 at 7:14 pm

    The big whiny baby can’t get enough attention. He couldn’t control the NFL halftime show so now he’s throwing a pathetic hissy fit for everyone to see. Too funny

    Reply
  16. I.M Citizen
    February 9, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    Well open it any way. Just bulldozer thru the barriers. Fascist 🤡!

    Reply
  17. Robin Dunn
    February 9, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    Certainly, let’s say agreed, no bridge needed, and you don’t need Canadian electricity either.

    Reply
    1. Laurie
      February 9, 2026 at 8:22 pm

      Or our water or our potassium or use our shipping lanes… they can go thru the Panama canal and pay more

      Reply
  18. Robin Dunn
    February 9, 2026 at 7:06 pm

    About time to say, agreed, don’t open the bridge, and as you said, we’ll stop sending you electricity.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 7:05 pm

    Another couple of inches to the right and we could have been spared this complete jagoff.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 7:05 pm

    Trump is NOT the King of North America. He has no right to stick his nose into everything. His opinions have become a joke and he has made America the laughing stock of the world. His ego is getting out of control.

    Reply
    1. She s
      February 9, 2026 at 8:55 pm

      You are Canadian and you have the gall to call the Great USA the laughing stock.

      Reply
  21. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    Another day, another threat. When WILL this loser FRO…?

    Reply
  22. Susan Baker
    February 9, 2026 at 7:02 pm

    I wish Trump would get lost. Canada does not owe the American’s a damn thing!

    Reply
  23. Badabing
    February 9, 2026 at 6:57 pm

    We can’t build roads without his consent and then have to pay him for half of what he didn’t build? He’s been watching too many movies.

    Reply
  24. bwana
    February 9, 2026 at 6:56 pm

    How about we just stopping exporting everything to the USA for say a week or two!?

    Reply
    1. Randy Orr
      February 9, 2026 at 7:32 pm

      Where would his military be without our oil, aluminium. Where would his housing be without our lumber. Where would his crops be without our water. – it would not take long.

      Reply
  25. Ken
    February 9, 2026 at 6:55 pm

    This maniac is mentally ill. Many Amerikans love his aggressive, threatening GI Joe swagger; it fits their national character sooo well.

    A pox on him and all Trumpidians (in the US and in Alberta).

    Reply
  26. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 6:55 pm

    What a stupid person running their country; I feel sorry for the American people who are governed by such a clown show as this guy is ….WOW😳😳!!!!

    Reply
  27. Brad James
    February 9, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    I would think at this point in time Canada wouldn’t care if it opens or not? As for the American benefits for those who are too stupid to grasp (hint 🍊)Canada paid 4.5 billion dollars to build it!!!! Knucklehead, BTW nice move CPC

    Reply
  28. Anonymous
    February 9, 2026 at 6:52 pm

    Grass you know that goof

    Reply
  29. Brian Vandelinder
    February 9, 2026 at 6:52 pm

    This clown for real you want half pay your half of the bill, Canada owes you nothing,get over yourself

    Reply
  30. Jacqueline
    February 9, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    This man is a baby!

    Reply
    1. Anonymous
      February 9, 2026 at 6:54 pm

      #grassy Noel

      Reply
  31. Keith Greenhalgh
    February 9, 2026 at 6:43 pm

    What a grifter. Amazed USA citizens tolerate the felon con man.

    Reply
    1. Ken
      February 9, 2026 at 6:58 pm

      They love him; he’s soooo Amerikan!

      Reply
      1. Anonymous
        February 9, 2026 at 7:02 pm

        Did He Fall Off The Turnip Truck Again.

    2. flyerguy
      February 9, 2026 at 7:03 pm

      we should fly over it with a Gripen JAS39 and bomb it.

      Reply
      1. Bob B.
        February 9, 2026 at 7:51 pm

        Agree! Let’s make sure they have the new Rolls Royce engines too!! The current Gripens use American engines from General Electric. We don’t want those engines.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 6:39 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge'
Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will block the opening of a new bridge and trade route connecting Ontario and Michigan until the United States is “compensated for everything we have given” Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will block the opening of a new bridge and trade route connecting Ontario and Michigan until the United States is “compensated for everything we have given” Canada.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social website, Trump called for immediate negotiations over the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., that he said would seek U.S. ownership of “at least one half of this asset.”

He cited Ottawa’s recent trade agreement with China, Canadian tariff quotas for American dairy products, and Ontario’s ban on U.S. alcohol among his irritants with Canada, and that the bridge is the latest example of Canada treating the U.S. “very unfairly for decades.”

“Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content,” Trump wrote. “President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just ‘take advantage of America!’ What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!”

He later continued: “I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical.”

The Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority, the Canadian Crown corporation responsible for overseeing the bridge’s construction, said Friday that “major construction” is complete and testing work is underway leading up to this year’s opening.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s newest border crossing links Windsor and Detroit'
Canada’s newest border crossing links Windsor and Detroit

The bridge will serve as a new crossing within the busy Ontario-Michigan trade corridor and aims to ease traffic on the nearby Ambassador Bridge.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian government says it is funding the entire project, which will be publicly owned by both Canada and Michigan.

About a third of all trade between the U.S. and Canada occurs between Detroit and Windsor.

Trump’s post is the latest sign of souring relations with Canada since Prime Minister Mark Carney’s widely viewed and praised speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney in that speech warned of a “rupture” to the U.S.-led international rules-based order and urged countries to band together to withstand pressure from great powers, a reference to Trump’s global trade wars and attacks on allies.

In response, Trump told the same gathering of political and business leaders that “Canada lives because of the United States” and warned Carney to “remember that.”

Trump has since criticized Canada for reaching a deal with China that eases tariffs on each country’s goods and will allow a certain amount of Chinese EVs to be sold into Canada.

His post Monday repeated his claim that China will “eat Canada alive,” adding the U.S. will “just get the leftovers.”

“The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup,” Trump added.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney has repeatedly said his government is not pursuing free trade with China as Trump has claimed, but rather seeking a “strategic partnership” that allows for limited economic cooperation.

The strained relationship comes ahead of this summer’s scheduled review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices