Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

24-year-old man dies after shooting at Burlington mall parking lot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 9:41 am
1 min read
Police tape off Burlington Centre Mall following a fatal shooting. View image in full screen
Police tape off Burlington Centre Mall following a fatal shooting. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halton regional police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot at a mall in Burlington, Ont., on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at Burlington Centre Mall — near Guelph Line and Fairview Street — just after 10 p.m., shortly after the stores in the mall closed for the night.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the parking lot and the man was rushed to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim has been identified as Omer Niaz Muhammad.

Halton police media relations officer Jeff Dillon said the shooting in an “open parking lot” is a “complete disregard for the safety of others, firing a handgun in an open space like that.”

Officers are searching for two suspects who fled in a white SUV, police said, however no arrests have been made.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident with no known risk to public safety.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This is Halton region’s first homicide of 2026.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices