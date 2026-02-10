24-year-old man dies after shooting at Burlington mall parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Halton regional police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot at a mall in Burlington, Ont., on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at Burlington Centre Mall — near Guelph Line and Fairview Street — just after 10 p.m., shortly after the stores in the mall closed for the night.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the parking lot and the man was rushed to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim has been identified as Omer Niaz Muhammad.

Halton police media relations officer Jeff Dillon said the shooting in an “open parking lot” is a “complete disregard for the safety of others, firing a handgun in an open space like that.”

Officers are searching for two suspects who fled in a white SUV, police said, however no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident with no known risk to public safety.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This is Halton region’s first homicide of 2026.