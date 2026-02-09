Air Canada suspends all flights to Cuba, effective immediately

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada is suspending its service to Cuba due to an ongoing shortage of aviation fuel on the island. This suspension follows threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on countries providing oil to Cuba.

In a news release shared with Global News, Air Canada said that over the following days, the airline will operate empty flights southbound to pick up “approximately 3,000 customers already at destination and return them home.”

“Air Canada took the decision following advisories issued by governments (NOTAMs) regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports. It is projected that as of February 10 aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island’s airports. For remaining flights, Air Canada will tanker in extra fuel and make a technical stops as necessary to refuel on the return journey if necessary,” the news release added.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada will continue to monitor the situation to determine an appropriate restart of normal service to Cuba at a future date, according to the company.

Air Canada says its immediate priority “is to return customers already in Cuba to Canada.”

“It will operate empty ferry flights to the island over the coming days to maintain its regular schedule from Cuba to Canada over the near-term to pick up these customers,” Air Canada added.

1:53 ‘Why doesn’t Trump use his oil?,’ Cubans ask as US cuts off Venezuelan oil

Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations are also introducing a flexible rebooking policy for customers travelling to Cuba, while introducing a refund policy that allows customers who had scheduled departures to Cuba and experienced flight cancellations to automatically receive a full refund in their original form of payment. Air Canada says these customers do not need to contact Air Canada Vacation’s Contact Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Those people currently in Cuba who booked an Air Canada Vacations package will receive direct support from Air Canada Vacations’ local representatives.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

WestJet and Air Transat confirm flights still running

WestJet and Air Transat have not yet suspended flights.

Air Transat confirmed in a statement to Global News that it will continue to “operate flights as scheduled by implementing contingency measures.”

“We have been informed by Cuban authorities of a temporary suspension of kerosene supply at airports across the country. Despite this situation, which is beyond our control, we expect to operate our flights as scheduled by implementing contingency measures, such as a technical stop when necessary,” a spokesperson for Air Transat said.

“In the meantime, we remain in close communication with local authorities and are closely monitoring the situation,” the airline added.

Air Transat has implemented a “special flexibility policy for customers with upcoming travel to Cuba.”

For those departing up to Feb. 28, date or destination changes are permitted without penalty, or a full refund will be issued. For departures between March 1 and April 30, date or destination changes are permitted without penalty, with a travel credit issued for the value of the original booking.

WestJet, in a statement to Global News, confirmed it is still maintaining flights to the island nation, and assured passengers that “flights arrive in Cuba with sufficient fuel to safely depart Cuba.”

Story continues below advertisement

“WestJet has activated its Flex Change/Cancel policy on westjet.com, enabling guests with upcoming travel to Cuba to adjust their plans without penalty. Sunwing.ca has also been updated with flexible travel options for Sunwing Vacations guests,” a spokesperson for WestJet Media & Sunwing Media said.

“Our focus continues to remain on the safety of our guests and our WestJetters. It is also important to note, that all WestJet flights arrive in Cuba with sufficient fuel to safely depart Cuba,” the airline added.

Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba

The Cuban fuel shortage began after Trump signed an executive order threatening to impose tariffs on countries providing oil to Cuba last week.

The order would primarily put pressure on Mexico, a government that has acted as an oil lifeline for Cuba, and has constantly voiced solidarity for the U.S. adversary, even as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sought to build a strong relationship with Trump.

Trump was asked by a reporter Thursday whether he was trying to “choke off” Cuba, which he called a “failing nation.”

“The word ‘choke off’ is awfully tough,” Trump said. “I’m not trying to, but it looks like it’s something that’s just not going to be able to survive.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and a number of other Cuban officials condemned Trump’s executive order. Rodríguez called it a “brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people … who are now threatened with being subjected to extreme living conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Transport Canada but did not receive a reply by publication time.

—

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

—

— With files from The Associated Press