Canada

Laurentian University faculty strike over as new agreement is ratified

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 11:39 am
1 min read
Students heading to class at the R.D. Parker Building at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., are photographed on Sept. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Students heading to class at the R.D. Parker Building at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., are photographed on Sept. 12, 2022. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail.
The union representing faculty, librarians and counsellors at Laurentian University says a majority of its members have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement, ending a three-week strike.

The Laurentian University Faculty Association says the Sudbury, Ont., school has characterized the deal as “a final ‘take it or leave it offer,'” and the union didn’t recommend accepting or rejecting the agreement.

Union president Fabrice Colin says the new agreement is a “small step toward fairness,” and it will still leave a gap between his members’ working conditions and those of workers at other Ontario universities.

Colin says the agreement comes after years of program and job cuts and wage rollbacks, but faculty and staff are ready to go back to work.

They first walked off the job on Jan. 19 and during the strike all classes, labs, seminars and other activities were suspended.

The job action came after the northern Ontario university faced numerous financial challenges in recent years including filing for creditor protection in early 2021, resulting in major financial restructuring until late 2022.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

