3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold dead at 47

Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold died on Saturday, months after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. He was 47.

The Grammy-nominated rock band shared the news of Arnold’s death in a statement on Instagram, writing that Arnold had “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the statement continued. “Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, Kryptonite, which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.”

Arnold revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease in May while sharing that the band would have to cancel its tour as he continued treatment for cancer, which had spread to his lungs.

“I’ve been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then went to the hospital and got checked out and actually got the diagnosis that I have clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung,” the Kryptonite singer shared.

“I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer and we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayers every chance you get and I think it’s time for me to go listen to It’s Not My Time a little bit,” he added of the band’s 2008 hit song.

“Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you,” he concluded his video.

The band formed in Mississippi in 1995 and four years later received a Grammy nomination for the breakout hit Kryptonite.

Their debut album, The Better Life, sold more than six million copies. A second Grammy nomination came in 2003 for the song When I’m Gone.

They released six albums, most recently Us And The Night in 2016. Singles included Loser, Duck and Run and Be Like That, which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 film American Pie 2.

Clear cell renal carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer and accounts for up to 80 per cent of kidney cancer cases in Canada. It is more common in men than women and usually occurs after the age of 55, according to Kidney Cancer Canada.

The Canadian Cancer Society describes it as a cancerous (malignant) tumour that starts in the lining of the renal tubules, which are the small structures in the kidney that filter the blood and produce urine. Treatments for clear cell renal carcinoma include surgery, immunotherapy and other targeted therapies, like radiation.

In 2020, 2,904 cases of kidney cancer were diagnosed in Ontario, making it the 10th most common cancer. With 669 deaths per year, kidney cancer is the 14th leading cause of cancer death, according to Cancer Care Ontario.

It also states that people diagnosed with kidney cancer are 77.2 per cent as likely to survive for five years after diagnosis as similar people in the general population.

— With files from The Associated Press