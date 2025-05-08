3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold announces Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer and the band will have to cancel its tour as he continues to battle the disease, which has spread to his lungs.

Arnold, 46, shared the update on Instagram with his fans on Wednesday, saying he had “some not so good news.”

“I’ve been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then went to the hospital and got checked out and actually got the diagnosis that I have clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung,” the Kryptonite singer shared.

He said it’s “Stage 4 and that’s not real good but you know what, we serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything.”

Arnold told his fans that he has “no fear.”

“I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer and we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayers every chance you get and I think it’s time for me to go listen to It’s Not My Time a little bit,” he added of the band’s 2008 hit song.

“Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you,” he concluded his video.

“Thank you for all the memories so far,” Arnold added in the caption of his video. “Now, I believe ITS NOT MY TIME is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!”

Many of Arnold’s famous friends took to the comment section to send him love.

Home singer Chris Daughtry wrote, “Sending you love my brother.”

“Man I hate to hear that Brad. Praying for ya brother,” wrote country singer Jason Aldean.

Creed frontman Scott Stapp wrote, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily. We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro.”

I Don’t Want To Be singer Gavin DeGraw wrote, “May God bless you brother. Showing us how to conquer the darkness with light.”

Canadian singer and breast cancer survivor Bif Naked commented, “We are with you in this. Praying for you.”

Clear cell renal carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer and accounts for up to 80 per cent of kidney cancer in Canada. It is more common in men than women and usually occurs after the age of 55, according to Kidney Cancer Canada.

The Canadian Cancer Society describes it as a cancerous (malignant) tumour that starts in the lining of the renal tubules, which are the small structures in the kidney that filter the blood and produce urine. Treatments for clear cell renal carcinoma include surgery, immunotherapy and other targeted therapies like radiation.

In 2020, 2,904 cases of kidney cancer were diagnosed in Ontario, making it the 10th most common cancer. With 669 deaths per year, kidney cancer is the 14th leading cause of cancer death, according to Cancer Care Ontario.

They also state that people diagnosed with kidney cancer are 77.2 per cent as likely to survive for five years after diagnosis as similar people in the general population.