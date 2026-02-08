Men’s players, coaches fine with Olympic rink

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Jon Cooper saw the headlines over the last few months.

The facility set to serve as the main rink at the Milano Cortina Olympics was a mess.

There were concerns — justified ones, to be clear — about whether or not it would be ready in time due to construction delays as the NHL prepared for its return following a 12-year absence.

After one practice, Canada’s head coach came away impressed.

“It’s one of the greatest rinks I’ve ever seen on the outside at night … it’s phenomenal,” he said of the glowing event centre with a facade of bright lights. “I think some of the stories that came out (ahead) of the Olympics, it’s an injustice to what actually it feels like in the arena. It’s fantastic.

“I can’t wait to see what it’s like when people are here because it looks like it’s going to be cool.”

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena’s playing surface, which was another big concern due to time constraints and an immovable deadline, faced its toughest test Sunday with five practice sessions, many involving hard-skating NHLers.

Snow built up more than normal as Canada went through its paces in the final group, but the players said they had no issues inside the 11,600-seat venue that still smells of fresh paint in the corridors.

“I’ve heard a lot of different things coming into it,” said captain Sidney Crosby. “I think they’ve done a great job. A lot of teams, a lot of people moving in and out, but that’s to be expected at these events.”

The United States practised in the prior time-slot, and Auston Matthews had zero qualms.

“I can’t imagine having to put together something like this with a limited amount of time,” said the American captain. “I thought they did a pretty good job to get it up. The setup’s good, the rink looks good, the ice is solid — it’s never going to be perfect — but it’s cool.”

Swiss forward Nino Niederreiter, meanwhile, gave mixed reviews.

“The rink in general is fantastic — it looks beautiful,” he said. “The ice, I think there’s still work to be done. It seemed a little soft. But there’s a lot of practices on the ice, so it’s not easy.”

The arena has 12 locker rooms and an adjacent practice rink. The facilities aren’t what the game’s best are used to, but no one is complaining.

“It’s an even playing field for everybody,” Canadian centre Connor McDavid said. “Same ice that everyone’s gonna skate on.”

EMPTY CHAIR

Russia continues to be banned from international competition because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. That means the likes of stars Alex Ovechkin and Nikita Kucherov aren’t in Milan for the best-on-best showcase.

“They have some great players,” U.S. defenceman Quinn Hughes said. “But that’s not up to me … the reality is they’re not here, so that’s all that matters.”

WALKING THE LINE

Tom Wilson, a hulking Canadian forward, is set to make his debut for Canada on the international stage when the country opens its tournament Thursday.

The hard-hitting forward, who skated alongside McDavid and Macklin Celebrini at practice, was asked if he needs to change his approach with officiating generally tighter at this level compared to the NHL.

“Haven’t thought about it,” he said. “I don’t know if you can get me the rule book or I’ve got to debrief with some people, but for now it’s hockey and I’m going to approach it the same way. I’m gonna play hard, I’m playing fast, and do whatever it takes to win for this country.”

STEERING CLEAR

Matthews was asked if he will be spending any time with Toronto Maple Leafs teammate William Nylander in Milan’s athletes’ village.

“I think I’ll just stick with my teammates here and Team USA for the next couple weeks,” he said with a smile. “We can reconvene back in Toronto.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.