Raptors’ Quickley made available vs. Pacers

TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley will be able to play for the Toronto Raptors against the Indiana Pacers this afternoon.
Quickley was listed as questionable on the Raptors’ personnel report with a right ankle sprain.
Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley would have to go through on-court drills before being clear to play.
Quickley was upgraded to available 35 minutes before game time.
Get breaking National news
The point guard is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
Centre Jakob Poeltl was also upgraded to questionable on Toronto’s report, but Rajakovic says he was not available to play against Indiana.
Poeltl has been out with a sore lower back but is cleared for contact and is working on his conditioning.
Trayce Jackson-Davis will make his Raptors debut against the Pacers after being traded to Toronto on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.
Comments