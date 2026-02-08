Winnipeg house fire sends 5 to hospital, 3 in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning in a house fire that also injured two more who were said to be in stable condition.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews responded to reports of a fire at a house in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

Once on scene, firefighters began to battle heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. Paramedics assessed seven patients in total, with five sent to hospital.

Firefighters also evacuated two neighbouring houses as a precaution. Winnipeg Transit provided a bus for temporary shelter for displaced residents, with the city’s emergency social services responding to provide temporary support.

Depending on conditions, crews switched between offensive and defensive strategies as they battled the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Officials say the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.