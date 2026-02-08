Winnipeg house fire sends 5 to hospital, 3 in critical condition

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning in a house fire that also injured two more who were said to be in stable condition.
According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews responded to reports of a fire at a house in the 300 block of Agnes Street.
Get breaking National news
Once on scene, firefighters began to battle heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. Paramedics assessed seven patients in total, with five sent to hospital.
Firefighters also evacuated two neighbouring houses as a precaution. Winnipeg Transit provided a bus for temporary shelter for displaced residents, with the city’s emergency social services responding to provide temporary support.
Depending on conditions, crews switched between offensive and defensive strategies as they battled the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Officials say the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.
- High blood pressure drug recalled over low blood pressure pill mix-up
- ‘Doesn’t make sense’: Union files labour complaint over federal 4-day in-office mandate
- Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles
- Ontario Liberals announce date to select new leader, kicking off race
Comments