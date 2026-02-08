Menu

Sports

Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2026 6:05 am
1 min read
Stephen Gogolev of Canada competes during the figure skating men's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough). View image in full screen
It’s Day 2 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will hope to grow its medal tally after a first speed-skating bronze on Saturday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan

6:00 a.m.

It’s Day 2 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, with Canadians in action across several sports.

First up is the women’s downhill, where Canadians Valérie Grenier and Cassidy Gray will be competing against a stacked field.

The snowboarders will tackle the parallel giant slalom and the women’s big air qualifier events, while Canada’s figure skating team is sitting fourth heading into today’s final event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

