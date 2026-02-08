Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s Day 2 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will hope to grow its medal tally after a first speed-skating bronze on Saturday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

6:00 a.m.

It’s Day 2 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, with Canadians in action across several sports.

First up is the women’s downhill, where Canadians Valérie Grenier and Cassidy Gray will be competing against a stacked field.

The snowboarders will tackle the parallel giant slalom and the women’s big air qualifier events, while Canada’s figure skating team is sitting fourth heading into today’s final event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.