Gogolev sends Canada into Olympic team event final

MILAN – Stephen Gogolev propelled Canada into the figure skating team event final with a spectacular skate in his Olympic debut Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Toronto scored a personal-best 92.99 points at the Milan Cortina Games, finishing third in the men’s short program after landing two quad jumps and a triple axel to “Mugzy’s Move” medley.

Only three-time world silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan — with a whopping 108.67 points following a sensational skate — and two-time reigning world champion Ilia Malinin of the United States (98.00) scored higher.

Gogolev’s clutch performance lifted Canada to fourth in the team event standings with 27 points — and put the country in the hunt for a medal. The United States (34), Japan (33) and Italy (28) filled out the top three, while Georgia (25) ranked fifth.

Only the top-five countries in the 10-team event advanced to the final, which was scheduled to begin later Saturday night with the free dance. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha were set to skate for Canada, replacing four-time world medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Canada was fifth after the rhythm dance, women’s short program, and pairs short program Friday at Milano Ice Skating Arena, roughly 11 kilometres southeast of the city’s centre. The competition ends Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.