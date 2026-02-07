Menu

Sports

Oldham, Urness into women’s slopestyle final

By Fru00e9du00e9ric Daigle The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2026 8:08 am
1 min read
Canada's Megan Oldham competes during women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). View image in full screen
Canada's Megan Oldham competes during women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull).
LIVIGNO – Megan Oldham and Naomi Urness have secured their spots in the women’s slopestyle finals at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., scored 61.09 points to qualify in seventh in Saturday’s freestyle skiing qualifier, just one spot ahead of Urness at 58.40 points.

Urness, from Mont-Tremblant, Que., was sitting 15th after the first qualifying run, forcing her to improve her score by more than six points to make it into the top 12 and Monday’s final.

She’s a first time Olympian, and Saturday’s result represents her first time making a slopestyle final outside of the the X Games.

Oldham, a bronze medallist in the 2025 FIS freestyle world championships, is currently ranked third on the World Cup circut. She ended her first run in fourth place but was not able to improve her ranking on her second pass.

Oldham finished 13th in the event at the Beijing Games.

The two other Canadians in the race, Skye Clarke and Elena Gaskell, fell during both runs and ended up 21st and 23rd.

Beijing gold medallist Mathilde Gremaud dominated the event with a score of 79.15. Freeski star Eileen Gu, of China, overcame a fall in her first run to finish second with 75.30.

The men’s freestyle skiiers take to the course at the Livigno snow park later Saturday. Evan McEachern of Oakville, Ont., is the only Canadian in the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

