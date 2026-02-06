Full week-long closure of Pattullo Bridge and stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge starts Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters around the Lower Mainland are being warned to leave extra time as bridge closures are taking effect starting Friday evening.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Pattullo Bridge and the stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge will be closed for a week to connect the roadways on either side to the new bridge.

Drivers will have to take the Port Mann Bridge or the Alex Fraser Bridge as alternative routes.

Following the closure, the bridges will reopen with four lanes of traffic split between the stal̕əw̓asəm and Pattullo bridges.

Now, the Royal Avenue on-ramp to the Pattullo Bridge is closed for crews to remove a portion of the retaining wall alongside the Bridge Connector and advance construction of the new on-ramp, connections to roadways on either side of the new bridge and the Royal-Agnes multi-use path overpass.

The new Royal Avenue on-ramp to the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge will open in late February.

All four lanes, including the new Royal Avenue on-ramp, will open on the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge in late February.

Once the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge is fully open, the Pattullo Bridge will be removed, which is expected to take about two years, according to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.